Mnangagwa Hands Over SADC Chairmanship at Madagascar Summit

ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar – President Emmerson Mnangagwa is in Antananarivo for the 45th Southern African Development Community (SADC) Heads of State and Government Summit, where he is set to relinquish the chairmanship of the regional bloc. The summit officially opens tomorrow.

Mnangagwa assumed the rotating chairmanship last year, but his tenure has been marked by criticism over his handling of both domestic and regional challenges. At home, Zimbabwe has continued to grapple with economic instability, worsening living conditions, and mass migration as citizens seek better opportunities abroad. Regionally, the Democratic Republic of Congo’s crisis and post-election tensions in Mozambique remained unresolved, with analysts arguing that Mnangagwa offered little leadership on these pressing issues.

Despite this, his aides have described his chairmanship as “successful,” highlighting his commitment to regional cooperation.

Mnangagwa will be succeeded by Madagascar’s President Andry Rajoelina, who takes over the helm of SADC for the next year.

On arrival in Antananarivo, Mnangagwa was received by Madagascar’s Prime Minister Christian Ntsay, along with Zimbabwean cabinet ministers Amon Murwira (Foreign Affairs) and Mangaliso Ndlovu (Industry and Commerce). Also in attendance were ambassadors David Hamadziripi, who represents Zimbabwe in South Africa and Madagascar, and Henry Mukonoweshuro, Zimbabwe’s envoy to Botswana and the SADC Secretariat.

The 2025 summit is being held under the theme “Advancing Industrialisation, Agricultural Transformation, and Energy.” Discussions will centre on strengthening industrial capacity, modernising agriculture, and promoting an inclusive energy transition. Leaders are also expected to deliberate on regional integration, good governance, peace, and security, with the aim of building a resilient and sustainable SADC.