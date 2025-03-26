Mnangagwa Hosts Mutsvanvgwa’s Relatives As Vendors Ahead of Planned Protests

Spread the love

HARARE – In an apparent bid to defuse mounting tensions ahead of the planned March 31 protests, the Zimbabwean government has directed local authorities to adopt a more lenient approach toward vendors.

Minister of Local Government Daniel Garwe announced the directive following a high-level meeting between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and vendor representatives at State House today.

Speaking to journalists after the closed-door meeting, Garwe said his ministry would spearhead engagements between councils and vendors to foster a better working relationship.

“We must improve the relationship between vendors and local authorities. We must involve vendors in the revision of by-laws or preparation of any new by-laws,” Garwe stated.

A vendor representative speaks after their meeting with His Excellency President @edmnangagwa pic.twitter.com/8gvuXUtnUt — Gondai Mutongi (@GondaiMutongi) March 26, 2025

He also emphasised that night vending remains outlawed and urged councils to consult vendors before implementing new regulations.

The meeting, also attended by Minister of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Monica Mutsvangwa, is seen as a strategic move to placate informal traders, many of whom have expressed growing frustration with government policies.

With Zimbabwe’s economy in decline and formal employment opportunities scarce, street vending has become a lifeline for millions. However, authorities have routinely cracked down on vendors, confiscating goods and issuing heavy fines—measures that have contributed to rising public anger.

"Vendors may be micro but they play a very critical role in making sure that the economy of the country grows. They need to be supported so that they can be formalised & registered. We want the Local authorities to create regularised workspace for them." Hon Senator Mutsvangwa pic.twitter.com/isMCqKOLSl — Ministry of Information, Publicity & Broadcasting (@InfoMinZW) March 26, 2025

By calling for a softer approach, Mnangagwa’s administration appears to be attempting to prevent vendors from joining the upcoming demonstrations, which are expected to be driven by worsening economic hardships and political discontent.

Critics argue that the government’s newfound willingness to engage vendors is a tactical concession rather than a genuine policy shift. Zimbabwe has a long history of using force to suppress dissent, and some analysts believe this move is an attempt to avoid further inflaming tensions ahead of the protests.

“This is a calculated move to neutralise one of the largest and most disgruntled constituencies in the country. The regime knows that if vendors join the protests in large numbers, it could spiral out of control,” a political commentator noted.

President @edmnangagwa today met with Vendors Representatives at State House.

key takeaways for Ministry of Local Govt;

-we must improve the relationship between vendors &local authorities

-we must involve vendors in the revision of bylaws or preparation of any new bylaws pic.twitter.com/20Bw00OsUe — Tatenda (@ttgono) March 26, 2025

While the directive to councils may bring temporary relief to vendors, it remains to be seen whether local authorities will fully comply. Historically, municipal police have operated with a heavy-handed approach, often disregarding government orders in favour of revenue collection through fines and raids.

As the March 31 protests draw closer, the government’s handling of vendors will be a key test of its crisis-management strategy. While the engagement efforts may placate some, broader economic woes—such as inflation, joblessness, and the soaring cost of living—continue to fuel discontent across Zimbabwean society.

For now, Mnangagwa’s administration has signalled a willingness to soften its stance on vendors. Whether this will be enough to keep them off the streets on protest day remains to be seen.

