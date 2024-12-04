Mnangagwa Gives Out More Cars

Spread the love

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa, in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF), handed over a fleet of 54 vehicles to the military in a ceremony aimed at bolstering their operational capabilities.

The fleet, consisting of both double and single-cab Ford Rangers, reflects the Government’s commitment to modernizing the ZDF’s transportation and logistical resources. President Mnangagwa personally test-drove one of the vehicles during the event, emphasizing the importance of equipping the uniformed forces with state-of-the-art tools to fulfill their duties effectively.

The handover is part of a broader initiative to enhance the ZDF’s readiness and operational efficiency. “These vehicles will ensure our defence forces are mobile and better equipped to respond to their mandate of safeguarding the nation,” said President Mnangagwa.

Following the vehicle presentation, the President toured the recently completed ZDF housing project in Dzivaresekwa. The housing development is a testament to the Government’s commitment to improving the welfare of service members and their families.

This project is part of a larger national strategy to deliver one million houses by 2025, a key pillar of the Second Republic’s housing development agenda.

The dual initiatives – providing advanced vehicles and housing for the ZDF – demonstrate the Government’s focus on modernization and welfare for Zimbabwe’s armed forces. These efforts are expected to improve morale and operational effectiveness while addressing broader national goals of infrastructure and housing development.

President Mnangagwa reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to meeting the needs of the uniformed forces, ensuring their readiness to protect Zimbabwe’s sovereignty and contribute to national development.

Source – The Chronicle

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...