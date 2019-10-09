President Emmerson Mnangagwa late Wednesday afternoon left Entebbe, Uganda, for Lyon, France to join other world leaders at the 6th replenishment conference seeking to raise 14 billion dollars to fight HIV tuberculosis and malaria.

The president together with other heads of states, civil society, CEOs, global health leaders and people affected by HIV, tuberculosis and malaria from across the world will gather in Lyon, from October 9 to October 10 where French President Emmanuel Macron will host the conference.

The conference seeks to raise at least US$14 billion to help save 16 million lives and support affected countries and populations, avert 234 million infections and support the world to get back on track to end HIV, tuberculosis and malaria as epidemics.

The aim is to gather more money than during the last funding conference in 2016 which gathered US$12.2 billion.

Every three years, the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria holds a conference to replenish its financial resources and public and private sector donors announce their financial pledges.

This money will allow the Global Fund to support affected countries and populations with a view to saving 16 million lives, preventing 234 million new infections and continuing to finance innovations and improvements for health systems. This commitment is essential if we wish to eliminate these three pandemics by 2030.