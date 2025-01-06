Mnangagwa Extends Term of Zimbabwe Military General

Spread the love

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has extended the term of General Philip Valerio Sibanda as Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF). The extension, announced through a government gazette dated January 3, 2025, prolongs Sibanda’s appointment from 24 December 2024 to 23 November 2025.

The decision was made in accordance with proviso (i) to the Defence (Regular Force) (Officers) Regulations, 1988, published under Statutory Instrument 152 of 1988.

In the announcement, Defence Secretary Martin Rushwaya confirmed the extension, stating: “His Excellency the President has, in terms of proviso (i) to the Defence (Regular Force) (Officers) Regulations, 1988, extended the appointment of General Philip Valerio Sibanda as Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces with effect from the 24th December, 2024 to the 23rd November, 2025.”

General Sibanda, who has served as ZDF Commander since December 2017, has played a pivotal role in overseeing the military’s operations and maintaining security across the nation.

The extension comes amid ongoing regional security concerns and national efforts to ensure continuity in military leadership. Sibanda’s leadership has been credited with fostering stability within the defence forces during critical periods in Zimbabwe’s history.

This latest development underscores the government’s confidence in Sibanda’s leadership as the ZDF continues its role in safeguarding Zimbabwe’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

