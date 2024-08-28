Mnangagwa Embarks on State Visit to China, Attends Forum on China-Africa Cooperation

Spread the love

Harare,— President Emmerson Mnangagwa has departed for a state visit to China, where he will also participate in the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

This visit underscores the strengthening ties between Zimbabwe and the People’s Republic of China across various sectors.

During his trip, President Mnangagwa is expected to explore new avenues for collaboration between Harare and Beijing. The visit marks a continuation of the deepening bilateral relations between the two nations, which have been expanding in recent years.

At a media briefing held at State House prior to his departure, President Mnangagwa highlighted the historical roots of the Zimbabwe-China relationship, tracing back to his own training in China from 1962 to 1964 during Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle. “Our relations between Zimbabwe and the People’s Republic of China are deeply rooted in our shared history. We began our political relations during my training in China, and we continue to build on and solidify these ties,” he said.

President Mnangagwa was seen off at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by Vice Presidents General (Retired) Dr. Constantino Chiwenga and Colonel (Retired) Kembo Mohadi, along with cabinet ministers, service chiefs, and other senior government officials.

The Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, which President Mnangagwa will attend, is a significant platform for fostering economic and political relations between China and African countries.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...