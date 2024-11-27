Mnangagwa Admits Government Engulfed by Corruption

Spread the love

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has acknowledged that corruption has deeply infiltrated his government, issuing a stern warning to officials across all levels of governance, including local authorities, as he vowed to intensify efforts to uproot the scourge.

Speaking at the Zimbabwe Local Government Association (ZILGA) “All Councillors Indaba” in Harare yesterday, attended by over 2,000 councillors from the nation’s 92 local authorities, Mnangagwa, according to State media, The Herald, expressed alarm over the extent of corruption, calling it a major impediment to development.

“I am deeply concerned by cases of corruption in the local government space and the entire society. This government is engulfed by corruption, and it must stop,” he said. “Those perpetrating such acts must face the full wrath of our country’s law. No one, including local authorities, will be spared. Let us root out this menace from our society.”

Mnangagwa echoes Vice President Constantino Chiwenga who previously described corruption as a serious threat to Zimbabwe’s national security.

“Corruption has reached a level where it is no longer just an ethical issue but a national security threat,” said Chiwenga. “It undermines governance, weakens institutions, and erodes public trust in leadership. We cannot allow this cancer to continue spreading unchecked.”

Mnangagwa urged local authorities to focus on transparency, accountability, and people-centred development. He emphasised that all councils, whether urban or rural, must collaborate to provide effective services that improve citizens’ lives.

“All local authorities must operate in unison, sharing experiences and crafting responsive policies for the benefit of Zimbabwe,” he said. “This is not the time for silo mentalities or a sense of entitlement. We must act decisively and with urgency.”

He also encouraged local authorities to accelerate key projects, such as the reconstruction of the Mbare Traders Market, aimed at modernising one of Harare’s oldest trading hubs.

While commending some councils for progress in areas such as property valuation and service delivery, Mnangagwa acknowledged significant challenges remain.

“The Call-to-Action blueprint was only the first stage. Now, we must scale up efforts to provide basic infrastructure and ensure that grievances from the people are addressed in a timely manner,” he said.

The President also highlighted disaster preparedness as a priority, especially given the increasing frequency of extreme weather events.

“Climate change has taught us the harsh reality of its impact on communities. We must remain vigilant and prepared for any eventualities,” he said.

Mnangagwa praised the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works for partnering with the Chitepo School of Ideology to train mayors and council executives. He said the initiative was critical to aligning governance with Zimbabwe’s national vision and fostering shared priorities.

“This programme reinforces our national values and helps leaders focus on advancing our country’s development agenda,” he said.

The Indaba underscored the urgency of combating corruption and inefficiency, with Mnangagwa and Chiwenga both stressing the need for immediate action to restore public confidence and secure national development.

As Zimbabwe pursues its Vision 2030 goals, the President’s admission of corruption as a pervasive issue marks a pivotal moment, signalling a renewed commitment to accountability and reform across all sectors of governance.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...