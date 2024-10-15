Mnangagwa declares State of Disaster after Mbare market fire

Spread the love

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared a State of Disaster following the devastating fire that tore through Mbare Traders Market on October 8, 2024. The fire, which raged for hours before being extinguished, caused extensive damage, destroying the entire retail section and parts of the wholesale market.

The blaze has severely impacted more than 4,000 traders who relied on the market for their livelihoods. The cause of the fire remains unknown, but its effects have left a significant portion of Harare’s informal business sector in ruins.

In a statement issued on October 14, 2024, the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works confirmed the disaster declaration, emphasizing that it would help mobilize resources to rebuild the market and provide support to the affected traders. The statement reads:

“His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde Dr. E.D. Mnangagwa has, in terms of Section 27(1) of the Civil Protection Act [Chapter 10:06], declared a State of Disaster following a destructive fire at the Mbare Traders Market on 8th October 2024.

“The unfortunate inferno, which razed down the whole retail section and parts of the wholesale market, affected over 4,000 traders whose livelihoods have been negatively impacted.”

The declaration will assist in mobilizing essential resources, both financial and material, to facilitate the rebuilding of the market and help affected entrepreneurs revive their businesses. The government, in collaboration with the private sector and various stakeholders, is working towards a recovery plan, promising to “build back better.”

Mbare Traders Market, one of Harare’s busiest trading hubs, plays a crucial role in the city’s economy, and its destruction has caused a significant blow to informal traders and local commerce. Efforts are now focused on restoring the market and supporting the affected vendors in the coming months.

Source – pindula