Mnangagwa declares Mugabe national hero, and indefinite period of mourning

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared late former President Robert Mugabe a national hero and went on to declare an indefinite period of national mourning which will only end when the former statesman is buried.

Mnangagwa was addressing journalists at State House Friday evening following the death of the country’s founding leader in Singapore on Friday.

The President did not state as to when his predecessor shall be buried or where he will be buried.

Mnangagwa praised former First Lady Grace Mugabe for her strength and devotion to her late husband with whom she stood during the difficult period of his ailment.

The Zanu PF leader said Zimbabwe will not be enjoying the fruits of independence if it was not for Mugabe’s liberation war contributions and his land reform policy, later in his rule.

More to follow…