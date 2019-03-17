News Ticker

Mnangagwa cuts Abu Dabi Trip, rushes home for Cyclone Idai disaster

March 17, 2019 Staff Reporter Zimbabwe 0

Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister for Climate Change and Environment (L) greets Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of Zimbabwe (R), during a reception at the Presidential Airport. Ryan Carter for the Ministry of Presidential Affairs

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has cut his Abu Dhabi, UAE, trip short due to the disaster situation in Zimbabwe caused by Cyclone Idai.

The president left Zimbabwe for the UAE yesterday morning after the cyclone had already entered Zimbabwe. The cyclone has left at least 31 people dead in Manicaland and several more missing. it has also left road infrastructure and houses destroyed leaving many people stranded.

Said the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting this morning:

HE President Mnangagwa has shortened his visit to the UAE to make sure he is involved directly with the national response by way of relief to victims of cyclone IDAI. President has also incorporated in his schedule a plea for assistance for the cyclone victims

