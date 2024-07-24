Mnangagwa Congratulates Re-elected Rwand’s Paul Kagame

Spread the love

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has extended his congratulations to Rwandan President Paul Kagame, who has been re-elected for a record fourth term following a landslide victory.

During the 378th Zanu PF Politburo meeting today, President Mnangagwa, the Zanu PF First Secretary, expressed his well-wishes to President Kagame and the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) for their continued success.

“On behalf of our revolutionary Party, ZANU PF, the Government and the people of Zimbabwe, and indeed on my own behalf, I extend our congratulations to His Excellency, President Paul Kagame, and the ruling Party, Rwanda Patriotic Front, for their resounding victory in their country’s recent elections,” President Mnangagwa stated.

“This is yet another testament of the ability of the people of Africa to independently chart our own destiny. It further shows our commitment to constitutionalism, democracy, and the rule of law.”

Chrysologue Karangwa, the President of the Electoral Commission of Rwanda, declared President Kagame the winner after he secured 7,099,810 votes, which accounts for 99.15% of the total 9,071,157 votes cast. President Kagame (66), representing the RPF, defeated his closest rival, Frank Habineza of the Democratic Green Party, who received 38,301 votes (0.53%), and Phillipe Mpayimana, who garnered 22,753 votes (0.32%).

This election marks Rwanda’s fourth since the 1994 genocide, with citizens voting for both presidential and parliamentary seats.

Source: Herald

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...