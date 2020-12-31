Mnangagwa congratulates new MDC-T leader

HARARE – President Mnangagwa has congratulated Douglas Mwonzora for winning the opposition MDC-T leadership a day after Mwonzora declared he was willing to work with Zanu-PF.

Mwonzora was elected MDC-T president after defeating Thokozani Khupe in a disputed party presidential election in which he got almost 1,000 votes.

Speaking at his first press briefing as President of the MDC-T at Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House, Mwonzora rubbished claims he was on Zanu-PF payroll, describing it as a malicious attempt by his political rivals to taint him. But said he was willing to work with the ruling party for the good of the nation.

Writing on Twitter, Mnangagwa assured the MDC-T leader of his ‘collaboration towards’ national growth.

Said Mnangagwa:

“During this time of reflection and celebration;let us all pledge to re-commit ourselves to serve and work hard for the success and prosperity of our great country.

“In Unity, peace and harmony, we are well able to overcome any tough times or situations that may come our way.

“A few days ago ,the opposition MDC-T party held its elective Congress, in full compliance with, and fulfillment of ,court judgments.Let me take this opportunity to formally and personally congratulate Mwonzora for prevailing at that Congress.

“We took particular note of his declared wish to guide and reshape the politics of opposition towards constructive engagement with the Government of the day.This is a very welcome move for our Nation which is likely to put politics of rancour behind us.

During this time of reflection and celebration;let us all pledge to re-commit ourselves to serve and work hard for the success and prosperity of our great country. In Unity ,peace and harmony, we are well able to overcome any tough times or situations that may come our way.(1) — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) December 31, 2020



“Thus triggering collaboration, development and the harmony we solely needed for national progress.

“Both as the Ruling ZANU-PF Party, and as the Government, we assure Senate Mwonzora and the MDC-T leadership of collaboration towards the growth of prosperity of our nation.

During this time of reflection and celebration;let us all pledge to re-commit ourselves to serve and work hard for the success and prosperity of our great country. In Unity ,peace and harmony, we are well able to overcome any tough times or situations that may come our way.(1) — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) December 31, 2020

“We appeal to all those still stuck to yesterday’s politics of destructive and obstruction to learn from this salutary gesture by the MDC-T. To be in opposition need not mean being unduly negative, confrontational, divisive and disloyal to one’s Nation and People.

Source – Byo24