Mnangagwa Congratulates FRELIMO Amid Disputed Mozambique Elections

Harare, – Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has prematurely extended a congratulatory message to Mozambique’s ruling party, FRELIMO, despite escalating political tensions surrounding the disputed results of the country’s recent elections.

The elections have been marred by accusations of rigging and violence, with FRELIMO’s candidate, Daniel Francisco Chapo, declared victorious amid widespread protests.

Mozambique has been gripped by political unrest, with supporters of independent presidential candidate Venancio Mondlane alleging electoral fraud. Mondlane, whose lawyer, Elvino Dias, was killed over the weekend, has accused FRELIMO of rigging the elections and orchestrating the murder. Protests have erupted in Maputo, the capital, following the announcement of election results favouring FRELIMO’s Chapo.

Despite the controversy, Mnangagwa, speaking during a Zanu PF Politburo meeting on Tuesday ahead of the party’s National People’s Conference in Bulawayo, congratulated FRELIMO and Chapo on their “resounding victory.”

“I wish to congratulate our sister revolutionary party, FRELIMO, and its president-elect, His Excellency, Cde Daniel Chapo, and the people of Mozambique on the resounding victory during the recently held elections. Congratulations, FRELIMO,” Mnangagwa said to party members at the Zanu PF headquarters in Harare. He also emphasised Zimbabwe’s readiness to strengthen its ties with Mozambique, stating, “Zanu PF stands ready to cement the long-existing revolutionary unity between our two parties and our two nations.”

Mnangagwa’s remarks, however, have raised eyebrows, particularly in his capacity as the current chairman of the Southern African Development Community (SADC). The regional bloc has yet to issue an official stance on Mozambique’s electoral process, and Mnangagwa’s premature congratulations have drawn criticism, as the official election results have not been fully declared, and electoral disputes are ongoing.

Tensions continue to rise in Mozambique, with opposition leader Mondlane urging his supporters to “paralyse the country” later this week in protest against what he predicts will be “profoundly false” results. His campaign has been marked by allegations of electoral manipulation and violence. Videos circulating on social media on Tuesday showed Mondlane being whisked away from a street press conference in Maputo as police fired tear gas to disperse the crowd of journalists and protesters.

The European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) has expressed concerns about the integrity of the election, reporting “unjustified alterations” of polling station results. The EU EOM has called on Mozambique’s election authorities to ensure transparency and credibility in the tabulation process. Chief Observer Laura Ballarín stated, “The publication of disaggregated results by polling station is not only a matter of good practice but also a strong safeguard for the integrity of results.”

In the wake of the violence, the EU EOM condemned the killing of Elvino Dias and Paulo Guambe, a member of the PODEMOS party who was also shot dead alongside Dias. Mondlane has blamed Mozambique’s security forces for the killings, accusing them of firing 25 times at Dias. “There is no doubt about it. The special forces killed Elvino,” Mondlane asserted. He further claimed that he himself is being targeted, stating, “There is a price on my head.”

The United States has also weighed in, with State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller condemning the murders of Dias and Guambe. The U.S., which is a major bilateral donor to Mozambique, has provided more than $560 million in annual aid and has called for an investigation into the violence.

As protests continue to spread, opposition groups have vowed to intensify their demonstrations, with a general strike and further protests planned for Thursday and Friday. FRELIMO, which has ruled Mozambique since its independence from Portugal 49 years ago, faces growing unrest as accusations of fraud and political interference mount. Mondlane and his supporters remain defiant, rejecting the preliminary election results and promising to continue their fight for what they believe to be a fair and democratic process.

The official results of Mozambique’s contentious elections are expected later this week, with the country bracing for further unrest.

