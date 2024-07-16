Mnangagwa Condemns Assassination Attempt on Donald Trump

Spread the love

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has strongly condemned the recent assassination attempt on former United States President Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania, expressing that the news was received with shock and revulsion by the people of Zimbabwe.

Trump, the Republican Party candidate for the upcoming U.S. elections, was grazed on his ear during the shooting incident, which resulted in one fatality and left two other spectators critically injured. The attack has intensified concerns about the escalating violence and political intolerance surrounding the election.

In a statement, President Mnangagwa denounced the attack as “cowardly.”

“Zimbabwe followed the news of the attack on the former United States of America President and presumptive Republican Party Presidential Candidate, Mr. Donald Trump, with shock and revulsion. On behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Zimbabwe, and indeed on my own behalf, I wish to extend to you my heartfelt sympathy and condemnation of the cowardly attack, which also led to the loss of life,” stated President Mnangagwa.

He further emphasized Zimbabwe’s solidarity with the United States during this challenging time.

“We stand in solidarity with the Government and people of the United States in the wake of this unfortunate and tragic development. We wish the former President and the others who were injured a speedy recovery, and express our condolences to the family of the deceased. Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

The 2024 U.S. presidential election is scheduled for November 5, 2024, with Donald Trump competing against the Democratic Party’s presumptive candidate, incumbent President Joe Biden.

Source: The Herald

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...