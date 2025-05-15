Mnangagwa concludes 4 day state visit to Belarus

Spread the love

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has concluded a four-day State visit to the Republic of Belarus, where Zimbabwe and Belarus signed a series of agreements aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation and advancing economic development.

President Mnangagwa was officially seen off by his Belarusian counterpart, President Alexander Lukashenko, marking the end of high-level engagements that underscored a growing partnership between the two nations.

The visit resulted in the signing of several key agreements spanning health, infrastructure, and economic collaboration. Among the most significant outcomes is the agreement for the construction of a new facility at Parirenyatwa Hospital and the provision of affordable medicines. The initiative is expected to bolster Zimbabwe’s public healthcare system and improve access to essential medical services.

The agreements are seen as a testament to the strengthening diplomatic and economic ties between Zimbabwe and Belarus, with both leaders reaffirming their commitment to mutual development and cooperation.

The visit also included discussions on expanding collaboration in areas such as agriculture, mining, and technology, sectors where Belarus has expressed readiness to support Zimbabwe’s growth agenda.

This marks the latest in a series of international engagements by President Mnangagwa aimed at fostering strategic partnerships, securing investment, and accelerating infrastructure development as part of the country’s broader Vision 2030 goals.

Source – online

