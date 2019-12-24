Mnangagwa Christmas Message

Fellow Zimbabweans! During this time when we celebrate the life of Jesus Christ, let us internalise the values he left for us. The values of loving our neighbours, of protecting and caring for the poor, and of peace and unity.

Since the beginning of the new dispensation, we have worked hard daily, guided by these values. Indeed, at all times we must be guided by Holy Scripture, by a desire and determination for justice, peace and prosperity for all.

This Christmas, let us look forward not backward; inwards not outwards. Let us focus on how best we can look after our families, our communities and our nation. How we can make Zimbabwe a better place for all.

I know that many of you still suffer. I am not blind to your situation, nor am I deaf to your cries.

I commit to you that we will continue to reform with an eye on the long term; for we must not reform only for ourselves, but for our children and our children’s children.

We are undertaking deep, broad, and meaningful reforms. We have put the economic fundamentals in place. We have balance the budget. We are engaging the world. We are continuing to open up the political and media spaces. We are clamping down on corruption. And we are building a new Zimbabwe where the people come first.

Whilst we have much more work to do, my promise to you is that we will continue to work with modesty and humility, guided by our faith and scripture, day and night, to build a better future for all.

I wish you all a peaceful and merry Christmas. God Bless you all and God Bless the nation of Zimbabwe.