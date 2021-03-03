Mnangagwa calls on Zanu-PF members to embrace Chamisa’s defectors

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has told the ongoing Zanu-PF Politburo meeting that Zanu-PF members must embrace and welcome the politicians defecting from opposition MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa.

This comes a day after the ruling party’s national political commissar, Victor Matemadanda, said yesterday that more top MDC Alliance bigwigs are joining the ruling party and will be paraded at State House in the next two weeks.

Speaking at the Zanu-PF Headquarters in Harare this Wednesday, Mnangagwa said embracing former opposition party members who have rejoined Zanu-PF shows the party has a rich revolutionary history, plans for the present and a vision for the future.

Last week, Mnangagwa paraded founding MDC politician Blessing Chebundo and fellow former Midlands MDC Alliance Senator Lilian Timveos who defected to the ruling party. Timveos was the MDC Alliance deputy national treasurer at the time of her shock defection.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Voice saw former Vice President Kembo Mohadi sitting comfy and relaxed at the ongoing Zanu-PF Politburo meeting.

Mohadi threw in the towel on Monday following an embarrassing sexual abuse allegations against subordinates in his office.

Former Zanu-PF chief propagandist Professor Jonathan Moyo said Mohadi’s presence at the Zanu-PF Politburo meeting is not surprising given that the former ZIPRA intelligence chief resigned from Government and not Zanu-PF.

Moyo further said Mnangagwa operating with only one Vice President, Constantino Chiwenga, was also not against the national Constitution but would be a breach of the Zanu-PF Constitution. – Zimbabwe Voice