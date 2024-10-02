Mnangagwa calls for unity, stability, security, and development

Spread the love

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa delivered his State of the Nation Address (SONA) to Parliament today, outlining the government’s priorities for the upcoming year and reflecting on progress since the opening of the 10th Parliament’s first session nearly a year ago.

The president’s address focused on the themes of unity, development, and the government’s commitment to delivering on the promises made by the ruling ZANU-PF party.

President Mnangagwa reaffirmed his administration’s mission to enhance the well-being of Zimbabweans by fostering unity, stability, security, and development. “Our commitment to enhance the well-being of the people of our motherland, Zimbabwe, by entrenching unity, stability, security, and development remains a key mission for my administration,” Mnangagwa stated, underscoring his focus on national cohesion and progress.

The president assured the nation that the government is dedicated to realizing the promises made by ZANU-PF during the election period. He emphasized the country’s strength in “unity in diversity” and reiterated that social cohesion would remain a priority. Mnangagwa added, “Our unitary state shall be jealously guarded and defended by my government.”

Acknowledging the significant challenges posed by the recent El Niño-induced drought, Mnangagwa expressed regret over the negative impact on the country’s economic growth across various sectors. The drought, he noted, constrained Zimbabwe’s ability to advance development in critical areas, further complicating recovery efforts.

Mnangagwa extended his gratitude to international organizations and countries that responded to Zimbabwe’s appeal for humanitarian assistance in the first quarter of 2024. “I want to express my profound appreciation to all those who responded to our domestic and international appeal for humanitarian assistance,” he said, recognizing the importance of external aid in mitigating the drought’s impact.

Despite the drought, Mnangagwa announced positive news regarding Zimbabwe’s agricultural sector, projecting a record wheat harvest of 600,000 tonnes from the 2024 winter crop. He described this achievement as a “significant milestone,” reflecting the resilience of the country’s farming sector.

The president also congratulated the Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (ARDA) for winning the prestigious 2024 Africa Food Prize, commending the organization for its role in enhancing Zimbabwe’s food security. This achievement, Mnangagwa noted, showcases the country’s capacity for agricultural innovation and progress.

Throughout his address, President Mnangagwa reiterated the government’s focus on ensuring stability and promoting development, while highlighting the importance of social cohesion as a cornerstone of national progress. Agriculture and humanitarian relief took centre stage, particularly in light of the challenges posed by drought.

As Zimbabwe continues to navigate a challenging economic landscape, Mnangagwa’s address set a tone of resilience and optimism, with a strong emphasis on unity and agricultural success as key drivers of the country’s future development.