Mnangagwa Assumes SADC Chairmanship

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has urged Southern African Development Community (SADC) member states to be confident in their capabilities as the region strives toward modernization and industrialization, driven by its own citizens.

He made these remarks in his acceptance speech after officially taking over as SADC chair during the Heads of State and Government Summit held at the new Parliament building in Mt Hampden.

President Mnangagwa assumed the chairmanship by receiving the SADC chairmanship badge from the outgoing chair, Angolan President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, amid enthusiastic applause from delegates at the summit.

In his address, President Mnangagwa emphasized the importance of regional self-reliance, stating, “Nyika inovakwa, inotongwa, inonamatigwa nevene vayo” (A country is built, ruled, and prayed for by its own citizens). He further added, “Our region, SADC, will be modernized and industrialized by its own citizens through our individual and collective efforts.”

While acknowledging that external assistance is welcome, he emphasized that it must align with the region’s priorities and respect its sovereignty. “Those who seek to help us are welcome, however, they must do so on our terms, guided by our priorities and respecting our sovereignty,” he said.

President Mnangagwa concluded by challenging the region’s citizens to remain confident and steadfast, emphasizing that with unity, hard work, and determination, the region can achieve its goals. “Through unity and hard honest work, nothing is impossible,” he asserted.

This marks the beginning of President Mnangagwa’s tenure as SADC chair, during which he aims to lead the region toward greater industrial and economic progress.

