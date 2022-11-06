Mnangagwa arrives in Egypt

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has arrived here for the UN Climate Change Conference (COP27).

The President was welcomed at the Sharm El Sheikh International Airport by Zimbabwean Ambassador to Egypt Air Marshall (Retired) Sheba Shumbayawonda, Environment, Tourism and Climate Minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu, UN and Egyptian officials.

President Mnangagwa is accompanied by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Frederick Shava, Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube and the Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Professor Amon Murwira among senior Government officials.

He was seen off at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, cabinet ministers, senior government officials and service chiefs.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook



Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Skype





Like this: Like Loading...