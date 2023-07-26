Mnangagwa arrives at Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, /TASS/. Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his delegation has arrived in St. Petersburg to participate in the Russia-Africa summit.

The flight with the head of state and other high-ranking representatives landed at Pulkovo airport, a TASS correspondent reported.

In July it became known that Russia and Zimbabwe may sign an agreement on cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum are scheduled to be held in St. Petersburg on July 27-28. As before, the event will be held under the motto “For Peace, Security and Development”.

The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the summit’s information partner and photo hosting agency.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Skype



Like this: Like Loading...