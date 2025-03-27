Mnangagwa Appoints New Zimbabwe National Army Commander

Spread the love

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Major General Emmanuel Matatu as the new Commander of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA), promoting him to the rank of Lieutenant General.

The appointment, which takes effect immediately, was made in accordance with Section 216(2) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, as read with Section 89, and Sections 11(1)(a) and 11(4) of the Defence Act (Chapter 11:02).

The new army chief takes over at a time when the ZNA continues to play a crucial role in national security and defence. His leadership is expected to guide the force in maintaining stability and upholding its constitutional mandate.

Further details on Matatu’s strategic priorities and vision for the ZNA are expected to be outlined in the coming days.

