Mnangagwa appoints new deputy ministers in key Ministries

HARARE – President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has appointed two new Deputy Ministers, effective immediately, in a move aimed at strengthening Zimbabwe’s governance and strategic sectors.

Caleb Makwiranzou has been appointed as the Deputy Minister of Mines and Mining Development, responsible for Oil and Gas Research, including other Strategic Minerals Exploration. The appointment comes at a time when Zimbabwe continues to focus on harnessing its mineral resources and expanding its energy and mining sectors.

In a separate announcement, Honourable Albert Tawanda Mavunga has also been appointed as the Deputy Minister of Local Government and Public Works, with a focus on Local Authorities and Traditional Leadership. This role will see Mavunga working to enhance the functioning of local governance structures and ensuring the empowerment of traditional leadership within communities.

Both appointments were made in accordance with Section 104, Subsection 2 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe and will be effective immediately, as President Mnangagwa continues to ensure efficient leadership across key government ministries.

