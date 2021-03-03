Mnangagwa applauds former VP Mohadi

The Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa has thanked former Vice President Kembo Mohadi for being a committed member of the Second Republic’s national development agenda.

In his opening remarks at the party’s 349th ordinary session of the Politburo in Harare this morning, the President also noted the positive reviews of the revolutionary party’s policies and programmes.

“I would like to thank the former Vice President Mohadi for his service to our country.

“I commend him for the role he played under the Second Republic in advancing our government’s agenda as enunciated in Vision 2030 and National Development Strategy- 1 (NDS-1),” said President Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa exhorted the party to remain united and to focus on national economic development.

“I exhort the party to maintain unity and to remain focused on the development programmes and activities towards increasing productivity, creating jobs, fighting corruption and growing our economy.

“Let’s further cherish and inculcate the values of ubuntu, accountability, transparency and hard-honest work. These are the pillars upon which our Party thrives and grows,” he said.