Mnangagwa announces major appointment

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed a new appointment in the Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities.

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr. Misheck Sibanda issued a press statement announcing Engineer Theodius Chinyanga as the new permanent secretary in the Ministry.



“Eng Chinyanga is a qualified and experienced civil, structural and infrastructure engineer. He has worked in this capacity in the ministries of government, housing, transport, and infrastructure development,” Dr. Sibanda said.