Mnangagwa Adds A Slick Rolls-Royce to Presidential Fleet Amid Criticism

KWEKWE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reportedly upgraded his presidential motorcade with the addition of a luxurious Rolls-Royce, nicknamed “New Zim 1.”

The high-end vehicle, known for its opulence and association with status and power, has sparked widespread debate among Zimbabweans.

The Rolls-Royce, a hallmark of British automotive engineering, has been seen as a striking addition to the presidential convoy. It joins Mnangagwa’s already controversial fleet, which includes a Mercedes Benz Brabus, another luxury vehicle that has previously drawn public criticism for its extravagant cost and symbolic detachment from the economic hardships faced by ordinary citizens.

Critics argue that such purchases are insensitive at a time when the country is grappling with severe economic challenges, including inadequate healthcare infrastructure, electricity shortages, and deteriorating public services. One social media user remarked, “At least the Rolls-Royce will get to feel the potholes, but it’s ironic to invest in such extravagance when our hospitals and healthcare workforce are in dire need of support.”

Others questioned the symbolic use of a British-made car, given Zimbabwe’s historical tensions with the United Kingdom over land reforms and colonial legacies.

This controversy follows a pattern of opulent displays within the government that have provoked public discontent. Critics have called on the administration to prioritise addressing pressing issues such as rebuilding the healthcare system, upgrading energy infrastructure, and investing in public welfare.

Supporters of the President, however, have defended the move, stating that the motorcade represents Zimbabwe’s sovereignty and the dignity of its leadership on the global stage.

The Mercedes Benz Brabus, previously seen as the pinnacle of the presidential fleet, also attracted criticism when introduced. With features like armoured plating, high-speed capability, and advanced technology, it was regarded as both a practical security measure and a symbol of excess.

As the Rolls-Royce takes to Zimbabwe’s roads, it remains to be seen whether its presence will be seen as a step toward modernising the presidency’s image or as another example of leadership out of touch with the realities of its people.

