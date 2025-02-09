Mnangagwa Accused of Buying Loyalty with Cash Handouts to Extend Term to 2030

Spread the love

Bulawayo, Zimbabwe – In what critics are calling a blatant attempt to secure his political future, President Emmerson Mnangagwa is reportedly funneling wads of US dollars to war veterans in a calculated bid to extend his term to 2030.

The move, disguised as empowerment programs, has sparked outrage among opposition groups and civil society, who accuse Mnangagwa of using state resources to buy loyalty and silence dissent.

Speaking at the launch of the Bulawayo, Matabeleland North, and Matabeleland South Presidential War Veterans Fund, ZANU PF Secretary for War Veterans, Douglas Mahiya, praised Mnangagwa’s so-called “transformative programs.” However, many see the initiative as a thinly veiled ploy to consolidate power ahead of the 2028 elections.

“President Mnangagwa has broken new ground in supporting war veterans,” Mahiya declared, highlighting the establishment of the War Veterans League within ZANU PF. Critics, however, argue that the league is little more than a tool to manipulate war veterans into endorsing Mnangagwa’s controversial bid for an extended term.

The centerpiece of Mnangagwa’s strategy is a US 1.5 million fund, distributed equally across Zimbabwe’s 10 provinces, with each receiving US 1.5 million fund.

Described as an interest-free revolving fund, it is ostensibly aimed at empowering war veterans through short-term projects. Yet, skeptics question the timing and motives behind the sudden generosity, pointing to Mnangagwa’s growing desperation to cling to power.

“This is not about empowerment; it’s about political survival,” said one political analyst, who requested anonymity. “Mnangagwa is using state funds to buy the loyalty of a critical voting bloc. It’s a classic case of patronage politics.”

Adding to the controversy, Mnangagwa has also launched the Presidential War Veterans Borehole Scheme, promising each war veteran a borehole at their homestead. Two drilling rigs have already been procured for Matabeleland provinces, with more expected to follow. While the initiative is framed as a gesture of gratitude, critics argue it is a calculated move to secure rural support ahead of the next election.

Special Adviser on Investments to the President, Dr. Paul Tungwarara, defended the programs, stating, “Today marks a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to our war veterans. These brave men and women laid the foundation for our nation’s freedom. It is our duty to ensure they are recognized and empowered in a meaningful way.”

However, many war veterans remain skeptical, recalling decades of neglect and broken promises. Mahiya himself acknowledged the challenges faced by veterans since the 1980 ceasefire, when the United Nations’ Disarmament, Demobilization, Rehabilitation, and Reintegration (DDRR) program failed to adequately support them.

“The era of neglect is over,” Mahiya proclaimed, but critics argue that Mnangagwa’s sudden interest in war veterans is less about addressing historical injustices and more about securing their votes.

As Mnangagwa’s term extension ambitions become increasingly apparent, opposition groups have condemned the use of state resources for political gain. “This is not empowerment; it’s bribery,” said one opposition leader. “Mnangagwa is using war veterans as pawns in his quest to remain in power indefinitely.”

With the 2028 elections looming, Mnangagwa’s cash handouts to war veterans have raised serious questions about the integrity of Zimbabwe’s democratic processes. As the country grapples with economic challenges and widespread discontent, many fear that Mnangagwa’s tactics will further entrench authoritarianism and undermine the nation’s fragile democracy.

For now, the war veterans may have their boreholes and cash, but at what cost to Zimbabwe’s future? Only time will tell if Mnangagwa’s calculated generosity will secure his extended reign—or ignite a backlash from a nation weary of political manipulation.

