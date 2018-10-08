Mliswa tweet raises speculation Chiwenga is porly

Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has raised speculation that Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and Minister of Foreign Affairs And International Trade Sibusiso Moyo are unwell.

Writing on his Twitter handle, Mliswa said:

I pray for Healing Mercies to cover our leaders VP Chiwenga & @ MinisterSBMoyo May they both have speedy recoveries.

Last month, Deputy Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Energy Mutodi confirmed that Moyo was admitted at Avenues Clinic. There were reports Moyo suffered renal complications leading to his hospitalisation.

The reports resulted in speculation that Moyo was in a critical condition while others claimed he had passed on. Last week Thursday, Vice President Chiwenga appeared at Zanu-PF headquarters where he attended a politburo meeting discrediting reports that he was ailing or that he had died.