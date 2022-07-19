Mliswa survives near-death car crash

MASHONALAND West Provincial Affairs minister, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka is lucky to be alive after a speeding commuter omnibus rammed into her official off-roader, a maroon Toyota Land Cruiser Prado VX.

The unfortunate incident reportedly occurred last weekend along a narrow dirt road in her Hurungwe West constituency.

The crash occurred after she earlier travelled to Kariba alongside justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi and other senior party officials to mobilise the electorate ahead of this weekend’s Kariba Ward 5 by-election.

Mliswa-Chikoka’s confidante, Tommy Mwanza confirmed the accident to NewZimbabwe.com Tuesday.

“The minister did not suffer any injuries. The impact was not severe as her car had stopped to pave way for the kombi whose driver rammed his kombi into the minister’s stationary car. Actually, its the kombi driver who sustained injuries,” said Mwanza, a former party provincial security chief.

He pleaded with this reporter not to publish the story, and could not be drawn to comment whether or not foul play was suspected.

The minister’s personal aide, Tendai Mautsi, who was not travelling in the vehicle at the time of the accident, did not respond to an inquiry by NewZimbabwe.com.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) provincial spokesperson, Inspector Margaret Chitove could not be reached to give further details on the matter by the time of publishing.

The controversial politician recently made headlines for unilaterally tampering with Zanu-PF structures and later eliciting censure from the commissariat department and youth league national chairman, John Paradza.