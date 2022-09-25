Mliswa now seen as a commedian of Zimbabwean politics

SELF-STYLED preacher Talent Madungwe, better known as Prophet Madungwe and Norton MP Temba Mliswa will feature as “comedians” at the urban culture fiesta in the country, Shoko Festival which kicks off on Tuesday.

Madungwe is controversial for his verbal theatrics while Mliswa is equally never far from controversy, which might make the slot they are appearing interesting.

Both will appear on the festival’s Comedy Roast on Friday, which will also feature songbird Vimbai Zimuto, Lorraine Guyo, Sokostina, Ckanyiso Dat Guy, Bustop TV’s founder Lucky Aaron and Comrade Fatso.

Madungwe is known for claiming to have met and dined with God, claiming to be a self-proclaimed commander of the heavenly army.

Shoko Festival will run under the theme #PARTYcipate, which is a call to encourage young people to be part of public processes that define their future.

This year’s 12th edition will run from September 27 to October 1 at venues spread across Harare and Chitungwiza, with Moto Republik playing main venue to the festival.

The festival will kick off on Tuesday with a watch party of Voice2Rep, a competition that will feature 10 artists in search of underground and undiscovered music artists who support greater representation, participation, and accountability across Nigeria, Liberia, and Zimbabwe.

On Wednesday the festival will host the Women’s Cypher followed by Mash Up night on Thursday that will feature artists like Luminous, MUSE and others.

On Friday night the 808 after-party will provide entertainment at the Moto Republik. Peace in the hood in Chitungwiza will close the festival on Saturday.

Headline artists include Freeman, king of drill Voltz JT Crooger, Kikky Badass, Tanto Wavie, and Luminous among others.

The idea of fielding only local artists for the festival is meant to celebrate the local acts.

“During the two years of lockdowns and a pandemic, our Zimbabwean artistes were the ones who kept us entertained and motivated while we were stuck at home. So, this year at Shoko Festival we want to celebrate our amazing local acts,” Shoko Festival director Farai “Comrade Fatso” Munroe said.

The annual Hub UnConference will also happen this year, with events such as the Annual State of the Internet Address, the Women Create Worlds Summit, the Mayors’ Forum and the Africa Satire Convention.