Mliswa Blows Whistle on Alleged Corruption Involving Chombo, Top Police Officials

HARARE – Former Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has lifted the lid on what he describes as a “deeply entrenched” corruption syndicate involving senior government and police officials in Mashonaland West Province. The outspoken former MP has accused Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Marian Chombo, and Provincial Commanding Officer Commissioner T. Nyazema of orchestrating a network of illegal land reallocations, mining operations, and environmental exploitation — all allegedly carried out under the guise of presidential authority.

Speaking publicly in a scathing statement, Mliswa claimed the group was exploiting President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s name to carry out activities with impunity.

“They boast that they were sent by the President and claim that nothing can be done to them,” Mliswa charged, urging the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) and other investigative arms to urgently probe the allegations.

Among the most explosive claims is the alleged manipulation of land allocation processes in Mashonaland West. Mliswa said Chombo had reversed previously approved land allocations and replaced legitimate beneficiaries with individuals who had allegedly paid bribes for access.

“A case in point is a land programme in Mash West that was reversed under questionable circumstances. Honourable Chombo allegedly removed approved names and replaced them with those who paid her. I have documentary evidence to support these claims,” he said.

Mliswa issued a stern warning to Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Anxious Masuka, cautioning that inaction on the matter could damage his reputation as corrupt individuals continue to drop his name to advance illicit interests.

Beyond the land scandal, Mliswa also pointed to what he described as a mining syndicate operating within protected conservancy areas, with the alleged involvement of top law enforcement officials including Superintendent Kezias Karuru and Commissioner Nyazema.

“They are destroying the conservancy environment with heavy machinery, disturbing wildlife and wrecking an established project,” Mliswa said, drawing parallels to environmental concerns that previously prompted the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) to block Afrochine’s mining activities in Mavuradona Game Park and oppose similar ventures in Hwange National Park.

He also alleged that the group approached Hurungwe Rural District Council Chief Executive Officer Luke Kalavina, claiming to have full backing from the President’s Office—an assertion Mliswa dismissed as false.

“Knowing the President, I do not believe he would ever endorse such reckless actions. This must be investigated to uncover the truth and protect our public institutions and environmental assets,” he said.

The allegations have reignited calls for transparency, accountability in public office, and renewed scrutiny of land and resource governance in Zimbabwe. If substantiated, the claims could have significant implications for both political integrity and environmental conservation in the country.

As of the time of publication, neither Minister Chombo nor the police officials mentioned had issued a formal response to the allegations.

