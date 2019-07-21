Missing US$3 billion: Chinamasa’s world up in flames

ZANU PF Secretary for Finance is a man in trouble after it has come to light that he was instrumental in the disbursement of USD$ 3 billion worth of Treasury bonds which disappeared in the Command Agriculture program.

Professor Jonathan Moyo has called upon the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee to investigate Chinamasa.

Said Moyo, “Parliament’s public accounts portfolio committee should summon Patrick Chinamasa to account for the looted US$3 billion. It’s him who released the loot as finance minister between December 2017 and September 2018. It’s also him who started the #TBgate scam!”

On Thursday the Ministry of Lands Finance Director and the Permanent Secretary said they know nothing about finances that were released by the Treasury for Command Agriculture because they are not in control, instead Command Agric is run by the Office of the President and Cabinet as a sub ministry.

Chinamasa was the Minister of Finance when the TBs were disbursed.

A source that spoke to this publication said Chinamasa is a subject of an investigation by the Anti-corruption Commission led by Lois Matanda-Moyo.

Professor Jonathan moyo is on record saying the program was diverted from its original intention by self-serving individuals.

In 2017 Prof Moyo said, “VP Mnangagwa’s Command Ugly-Culture, disguised as Command Agriculture, is a corruption of a noble objective and is, thus, totally unacceptable! The noble objectives of Command Agriculture, first enunciated by Dr Grace Mugabe, have been corrupted by VP Mnangagwa into an Ugly-Culture!”