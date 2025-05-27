Missing Person Alert

Spread the love

Hi, we are looking for a missing person by the name Evelyn Shavi.

Evelyn Shavi was born in Sanyati, Goto Village at Arda Turn off in 1974.She left for South Africa in 2007 .

She used to come back over the years meeting some relatives now and then until she suddenly stopped the visits .We continued to communicate through WhatsApp and emails until all her phone numbers became inactive some 4 years ago.

We discovered a Facebook account by her name which looks like a ghost account.We are not sure if she is alive or not and as a family we are worried. She used to tell us that she is a teacher in Durban but some people told us she once worked as a maid as well but nobody knows her address.

We are appealing to everyone who may know her whereabouts to reach out to us by Whatsapp +263719058931 or email raimsosa@gmail.com

Source – Etiwel Mutero

