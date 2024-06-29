Miriam Rusike, a mother of four dies in Mexico enroute to US through border-jumping

Spread the love

With two companions, Miriam embarked on a hopeful journey from Cape Town, South Africa, dreaming of a better life in the USA.

Miriam Rusike, a mother of four, tragically passed away on June 25, 2024, in Oaxaca, Mexico

Their ambitious route began with a flight to Bolivia, but they were denied entry upon arrival. Undeterred, they took another flight, landing in Brazil.

From Brazil, they continued their arduous journey by bus through Peru and Ecuador, finally reaching Colombia. Despite facing numerous hardships, their spirits remained high.

The most perilous part of their journey was a gruelling five-day trek through the Darien Gap, a notoriously dangerous stretch of dense jungle.

Their travels continued through Panama, Costa Rica, Honduras, and Guatemala. However, as they neared their goal in Mexico, tragedy struck. Miriam’s journey ended abruptly, and her dreams were left unfulfilled.

Miriam’s family is now seeking $8,000 to repatriate her body to Zimbabwe. Those who wish to help can donate via this link.

