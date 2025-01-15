Spread the love

MOSCOW – A Zimbabwean government delegation is in Kazan, Russia, for a technical exchange programme aimed at redesigning the Mbare Musika Traders Market in Harare.

The trip has drawn criticism over its necessity and cost, with many questioning why local architects and engineers were not engaged in the project.

The visit follows a devastating fire that destroyed the market last year, disrupting the livelihoods of thousands of informal traders. The government has committed to a rebuild under President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s directive, but the decision to send a high-profile delegation overseas has raised eyebrows.

Opposition figures and civic organisations have been vocal in their disapproval, labelling the trip a waste of resources. Critics argue that Zimbabwe has the talent and expertise required to design and construct a modern market without incurring the high costs associated with international travel.

“This is yet another example of misplaced priorities,” said a spokesperson for the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC). “We have architects, engineers, and urban planners in Zimbabwe who are more than capable of delivering this project. Why spend money on flights, accommodation, and allowances for ministers and officials when our economy is struggling?”

The trip, reportedly involving multiple government ministers, senior officials, and the Harare Mayor, is being seen as extravagant. Observers note that the funds used for the visit could have been allocated to the actual construction or immediate needs of the traders displaced by the fire.

The opposition has also raised concerns about transparency and accountability in the rebuilding process. “There is a lack of clarity on how much this visit will cost taxpayers and how the lessons from Russia will be implemented,” said the CCC spokesperson.

Meanwhile, urban development experts have pointed out that Zimbabwe’s construction industry has the capacity to deliver modern markets with sustainable designs.

“There is no shortage of talent in Zimbabwe,” said an independent analyst. “The issue here is not about expertise but about governance and the desire to appear busy on the international stage.”

The Mbare Musika Traders Market is a critical hub for Zimbabwe’s informal economy. While the government has emphasised its commitment to rebuilding the market to global standards, the decision to outsource design ideas from Russia has further fuelled public scepticism about its priorities.

For many, the trip symbolises the growing disconnect between the government’s actions and the immediate needs of its people. The rebuilding of Mbare Musika, they argue, should focus on addressing the traders’ basic needs rather than extravagant benchmarking trips abroad.

