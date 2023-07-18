Minister, police boss in heated tantrum: People’s reactions

What is to “sit down and talk?”. While this could be a very simple phrase it’s implications on police work in this case could be devastating- Chidza Sachidza
It sound concocted. How come the officer at one time calls himself a constable qnd and then says assistant inspector- TendayiZinyama
The Policeman is working for CCC. Even the way he talks is terrible. Deliberately triggering the honourable MP- Hulu
Ndiyo Tourism yamakasiya madzidzisa vana here iyi. Shocking language from the Honourable, entitlement yekuti ndini ndo creator mutemo,yet she can’t even follow mutemo wacho- Tapsy
I thought she should be in “mourning “. It’s regrettable- Dr Walter Mzembi
Even Nick Mangwana, the most hated person in the Zim govt, cannot do this to a person.- 𝑹𝒆𝒚 𝑮𝒘𝒊𝒔𝒂𝒊
We need to find out what happens to this officer and stand behind him, a lot of them go through this harassment and end up folding. They are not voluntary supporters- Bhudas Iscariot