Minister Mhona mourns Gweru road accident victims

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona has sent a condolence message to the families of five passengers, including a four-year-old child, who died when a Hungwe Coaches bus overturned after the driver failed to negotiate a traffic circle near Fairmile Hotel in Gweru.

At least 21 others were injured during the fatal road traffic accident which happened on Wednesday.

In a statement, Minister Mhona said: “It is with deep sorrow and sadness that I have received news of the fatal road traffic crash that occurred on Wednesday morning in Gweru near Fairmile Hotel.

“Tragically, five people died whilst 21 others were injured when the driver of a bus belonging to Hungwe Coaches failed to navigate through a traffic circle.”

He said preliminary investigations reveal that the driver subsequently lost control of the bus and crashed, possibly due to speeding.

“Certainly, this is the worst nightmare to lose several of our beloved ones — young men, women, and children in such a horrific crash, and it is undoubtedly the worst nightmare that families and the whole nation can endure.

“Our thoughts are with the victims of the crash, the bereaved families, the injured, and the survivors who witnessed the gruesome, traumatic, and dark moment of the crash,” he said.

