Minister Garwe Blasts Bulawayo Mayor Coltart for Hosting ‘Self-Styled’ Ndebele King

HARARE — Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe has launched a scathing attack on Bulawayo Mayor David Coltart for officially hosting Bulelani Lobengula, the self-proclaimed “King of the Ndebele,” accusing him of undermining national laws and promoting illegitimate traditional structures.

The controversy erupted after Mayor Coltart met with Bulelani in the Bulawayo Mayor’s Parlour on 21 April, where the controversial figure was formally addressed as “King Bulelani.” The meeting, reportedly organised at the explicit invitation of Coltart, has drawn sharp criticism from the central government.

In a strongly worded statement issued on 23 April, Minister Garwe expressed “shock and revulsion” at the development, labelling Bulelani an “impostor” and warning public officials against legitimising his disputed claims to the defunct Ndebele monarchy.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Zimbabwe Constitution does not have a provision for Kingship,” Garwe said. “His claim is baseless, unfounded and a nullity.”

Citing Section 283 of the Constitution and the Traditional Leaders Act [Chapter 29:17], Garwe emphasised that only the President, upon recommendation from the National Council of Chiefs, can appoint traditional leaders — and only in accordance with recognised customs and practices. He noted that Bulelani’s title holds no legal standing in Zimbabwe and his recognition by any public office is both misleading and illegal.

The minister demanded a full explanation from Mayor Coltart, questioning whether the meeting had been sanctioned by the Ministry or any official authority. “We would like to know whether the invitation was authorised either explicitly or implicitly,” Garwe said.

He further called on Bulawayo residents to reject Bulelani’s presence, warning that such symbolic recognitions risk fuelling ethnic tensions and undermining national unity.

“The Ministry strongly condemns the illegal actions exhibited by the fraudulent impostor Bulelani,” Garwe stated, urging city officials to “refrain from entertaining such unconstitutional and divisive acts.”

This is not the first time Bulelani’s controversial claim to the throne of King Lobengula has sparked political friction. His earlier attempts to hold coronation ceremonies in Zimbabwe were blocked by the government, citing constitutional and security grounds.

The latest row comes at a sensitive time, with the government cracking down on what it perceives as attempts to revive parallel structures of authority — especially those rooted in pre-colonial monarchies — which it sees as a threat to state cohesion.

Mayor Coltart has yet to publicly respond to the minister’s demands.

