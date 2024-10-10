Military Generals Protecting Corrupt Harare City Council and Officials

Spread the love

HARARE – Top military and political figures are allegedly shielding Harare City Council officials from prosecution amid widespread corruption and misappropriation of funds at the Town House, according to a report by Business Times.

For years, the Harare City Council has been plagued by accusations of corruption, with millions of dollars reportedly misappropriated. Despite the severity of the allegations, those responsible have not been brought to justice. Investigations by Business Times suggest that key military officials, including a high-ranking officer, are protecting corrupt council members, some of whom are former military personnel.

Multiple sources told the publication that council officials exhibit “untouchable arrogance” and defy elected officials, emboldened by their close connections to top military figures. “The senior managers (names withheld) enjoy protection from their military boss. They do not hide their close links with him, and that makes some officials and even councillors fear them,” one source revealed.

The report suggests that influential figures within both the ruling ZANU PF party and the military have taken control of the city council, undermining accountability and good governance.

Currently, several council officials, including Town Clerk Engineer Hosea Chisango, are facing charges of abuse of office and corruption in court. Despite these charges, Chisango has continued to assert his influence. Last week, he clashed with Mayor Jacob Mafume after reporting for duty, despite being suspended earlier that day. His unexpected attendance at a full council meeting was perceived by many as a “show of force.”

Observers are concerned that the deep-seated connections between council officials and powerful military figures are impeding efforts to root out corruption and hold those responsible accountable.

The ongoing case against Chisango and other officials will be closely watched as the situation at Town House continues to unravel, raising questions about the future of governance in Harare.