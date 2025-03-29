Methodist pastors quit church over homosexuality stance

Spread the love

Twelve senior pastors from the United Methodist Church (UMC) have left the denomination, citing that its stance on homosexuality no longer aligned with good morals and Christian values expected.

Reverend Forbes Matonga confirmed the resignations, stating that the pastors disagreed with the church’s recent decision to remove its long-standing condemnation of homosexuality.

The global UMC voted 692 to 51 in favour of eliminating a 52-year-old statement declaring that “the practice of homosexuality was incompatible with Christian teaching”, while the Zimbabwean delegation opposed the move.

Rev Matonga said the church had now fully accepted and legalised homosexuality.

“Now your beloved Church fully embraces this sin and even celebrates it as God’s gift.

“I, Rev Forbes Matonga and 12 Elders of the church here present, have resigned from the UMC with immediate effect because we do not believe the direction the church has taken.”

He highlighted the sin on homosexuality according to the Bible.

“One of the cardinal sins forbidden in the scriptures, both Old Testament (Genesis 19) and New Testament (Romans 1:18-32).

“Sin is universal. It cannot be forbidden in one place and accepted in another in the same church.

“We believe sin knows no racial, national, ethnic or tribal boundaries, it is a universal human condition,”he said.

The split reflects ongoing tensions within the church over homosexuality.

Rev Matonga said corruption, incompetence and tribalism had reached unprecedented levels beyond tolerance limits.

“The welfare of our pastors is deplorable. They have now been reduced to scavenging for their survival, some using birthdays and welcomes as fundraising occasions to make money.

“Our mission schools are now in the fourth class. We are nowhere near CHISZ Schools like Peterhouse and Watershed Colleges.”

He added that UMC’s Nyadire Mission Hospital was the biggest Mission Hospital in Zimbabwe, a massive 200-bed facility now reduced to mere village health centre to treat malaria and offer midwifery services. He said given this background, their departure had nothing to do with the election of Bishop Machinga.

“The UMC is no longer the church we joined. Even if I, Rev Matonga, was elected Bishop, this move of dissociating ourselves from Sodom and Gomorrah was inevitable.”

Meanwhile, Pastor Maria Masamba emphasised on the potential consequences of allowing LGBTQI+ practices in the church.

“I’m not talking about being modern or progressive; I’m talking about the very fabric of our society.

“If we start to normalise LGBTQI+ relationships within the church, what does that mean for the future of our families, we’re not going to have children who can grow up to be doctors, lawyers, and leaders.

“It’s not about being old-fashioned or close-minded; it’s about preserving the human race.”

Among the 12 are Rev Mukandiona, Rev Matonga and his wife, Rev Muzorewa and Rev Masamba and wife among others. – Heraldonline

