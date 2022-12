IT’S Christmas!

Merry Christmas everybody and we hope you have a fantastic day whoever you are spending the day with.

To say 2022 has been a tough year would be a bit of an understatement, to be honest.

Trails of Covid destruction, wars, and economic upheavals have continued to dominate our lives both in Zimbabwe and in the Diaspora, and will still be with us in 2023.

However, today is about celebrating all the good things in life, family, friends, and happiness.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook



Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Skype





Like this: Like Loading...