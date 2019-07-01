MDC Youth League leader involved in car accident

Opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) National Youth Assembly Chairperson Tererai Obey Sithole was Monday afternoon involved in a traffic accident in Norton, 40 kilometers outside of Harare.

Sithole, who was in the company of four other youth league members, told 263Chat that the vehicle he was travelling was involved in a head-on collision with another private car but no injuries have been recorded.

“There were five of us but luckily no one was injured. Our vehicle hit another private car, we have since been assisted by the police but the driver of the other vehicle has since left the scene despite investigations being underway,” he said.

This is the latest car accident in the opposition movement with a recent fatal accident involving the late MDC parliamentarian Vimbai Tsvangirai and two others.

Nelson Chamisa’s lawyer, Thabani Mpofu was also involved in another accident in Mashonaland Central which he escaped with bruises.

Sithole is a well-known critic of the President Emmerson Mnangagwa regime and recently threatened to take to the streets to push for the removal of the Zanu PF government from power.

