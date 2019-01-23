MDC-T ready to talk to Mnangagwa if he is committed – Gutu

MDC-T Vice President Obert Gutu said that his party is prepared to play its part towards ensuring that the country is restored on the path of stability and prosperity.

While responding to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s call for a national dialogue, Gutu told NewZimbabwe.com that:

Dialogue has got to be genuine and broad-based, all political parties, business people, religious leaders, labour, civil society and students organisations all have got a very important role to play in the proposed national dialogue. Fundamentally, therefore, national dialogue shouldn’t be construed as the preserve for politicians only. Zimbabwe’s challenges are indeed, multi-faceted and as such, all stakeholders have got to be taken on board.