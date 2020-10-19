MDC-T 2014 structures prefer Chamisa

MDC-T structures voted into office at the 2014 congress are reportedly backing the embattled Nelson Chamisa to take over the party’s leadership from Thokozani Khupe who was installed by the Supreme Court.

According to sources within the MDC-T, the elected party structures want an extra-ordinary congress to be held as quickly as possible to settle the leadership crisis.

“I can tell you that those who were in 2014 structures are not happy with Mwonzora and Khupe who seem to be worried about their personal benefits. As it stands, we are all convinced that only Chamisa can lead the MDC,” the sources said.

However, the party has since fired Chamisa on allegations that he had formed a separate entity called the MDC Alliance.

In March this year, the Supreme Court ruled that Chamisa was an illegitimate leader of the party as his ascendency to the throne was illegal following the demise of Morgan Tsvangirai in 2018.

Sources said supporters were unhappy with how the party affairs were being run as the current secretary general, Mwonzora, and interim president, Khupe, were battling each other to control the structures.

“People were used by those who wanted to feed their families and they are forgetting that we are struggling for a better Zimbabwe,” the sources added.

“That one is a fly by night party that will not last for six months because the people are hungry for money and they can do anything. One important issue is that they seem to be used in the matrix for destroying the opposition.”

The party’s national chairman Morgan Komichi and national organising secretary Abednico Bhebhe have reportedly backed the move by the structures to have Chamisa lead the party.

Bhebhe, in a response to a court application by two members who are asking for information about the congress, has challenged Khupe to release details about the extra-ordinary congress as well as declaring the party’s financial status.

Komichi, who is another respondent in the application is yet to file his papers at the court.

He, however, declined to comment on the matter.

Party spokesperson Khaliphani Phugeni said: “I will first look into that before I give a comment. What I am sure of is that everything is going well in the party and we are not looking back, we are going forward.” – The Zimbabwe News Live