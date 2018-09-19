MDC Parliament walkouts only sideshows in futility – Charamba

HARARE – Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting and Presidential spokesperson George Charamba has described the boycott of President Emmerson Mnangagwa speech by opposition supporters as an exercise of futility.

Charamba said that the boycott failed and highlighted that parliament can work well without opposition members of parliament and senators. Said Charamba,

The boycott backfired spectacularly. If anything, it underlines that MDC parliamentary presence does not matter numerically because Zanu PF filled the empty space and what is more is we read clear differences within their ranks, which will shape their politics as we move into the future.

With or without them, the issue is the President has tabled matters for debate and their non-attendance does not excuse them from dealing with matters he has put before Parliament. It’s an act in futility.