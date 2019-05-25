MDC Invites Opposition Parties Across Africa For Congress

MDC president Nelson Chamisa disclosed that the party has invited several progressive forces from the region and beyond for its elective Congress currently underway in the Midlands capital, Gweru.

Speaking to journalists on Friday, Chamisa said that 37-year-old Ugandan opposition politician, Bobi Wine, was expected in the country as well as delegates from political parties from Swaziland, Kenya and South Africa. He said:

Some of these figures have already landed in Harare and they had slight problems at the airport, but we are solving those. We are reaching out, connecting with progressive democrats and redefining the MDC, not only as of the alternative but also as a major diplomatic player by connecting with our brothers and sisters on the continent.

Chamisa also revealed that his party has also invited Speaker of the House of Assembly Jacob Mudenda, as well as chiefs and traditional leaders. He added:

We have invited them because they are constitutional arms and as a Zimbabwean party grounded on openness, transparency and accountability, we want them to see our processes and for them to understand the MDC.