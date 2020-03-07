MDC heeds Mnangagwa’s clean-up campaign

The MDC on Friday heeded President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s call to take part in the national clean-up campaign, with top officials including secretary-general Chalton Hwende participating.

Speaking to members of the public who took part in the MDC campaign at Overspill Shopping Centre in Epworth, Hwende urged Zimbabweans to take part in the event regardless of one’s political affiliation. Said Hwende:

This programme we are carrying out here is a programme that we are carrying out nationally. It’s a programme where we are encouraging our people to take the initiative of cleaning up the environment, cleaning up the cities, cleaning up their homes and cleaning up all public places so that we have a better country that is clean and that reflects the way we are as Zimbabweans.

The national clean-up is conducted between 8 am and 10 am on the first Friday of every month.

The programme was initiated by President Mnangagwa on 5 December 2018 and its objective is to instil a sense of cleanliness in citizens across the country.