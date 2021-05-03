MDC defectors attend Zanu PF meeting, chants slogans

Former opposition MDC senior leaders in Masvingo who defected to Zanu PF, a few months ago, have attended their inaugural party provincial coordinating committee meeting where they reaffirmed their allegiance to the ruling party.

Led by ex-Masvingo Urban legislator and deputy minister Tongai Matutu, the new ruling party members said they were not mercenaries but revolutionaries who had come back home.

Matutu and former Senator James Makore, an ex-MDC stalwart in Zaka Cde William Zivenge, and businessman Pascal Mudzikisi who contested the 2018 elections as an independent candidate attended their first Zanu PF PCC meeting yesterday at Great Zimbabwe University School of Education Complex.

Present to welcome them was Zanu PF Secretary for Science and Technology in the politburo Christopher Mutsvangwa and the party leadership in Masvingo led by party provincial chair Ezra Chadzamira.