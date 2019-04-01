‘MDC Congress postponed to 2020’ – Report

The much awaited opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) congress has been postponed to 2020 as senior party leaders consider out of congress settlement, according to 263Chat.

Reliable source in the top MDC leadership told 263Chat this morning that the majority of senior party members including Vice Presidents Elias Mudzuri, Morgen Komichi and Professor Welshman Ncube have both agreed to sit down and discuss positions of power.

“Last night we had a very long meeting in which both the three vice presidents agreed to settle something out without the congress. The idea is to avoid unnecessary clashes and we also realized that it is a cost cutting mechanism. The President (Chamisa) will issue a statement to notify the nation and our members at large,” the source said.

“We will then need to assess the reaction of our members outside the structures and if there are concerns we will then proceed with the congress but definitely not this year. It will be in 2020,” the source said.

Asked about the embattled party secretary General Douglas Mwonzora’s fate, the source said Mwonzora remains undecided but did not oppose the out of congress settlement.

