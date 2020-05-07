‘MDC can invade State House’ – Job Sikhala

MDC Deputy National chairperson Job Says the opposition party sin ready to take drastic decisions against the ruling ZANU PF which is accused of meddling in MDC affairs.

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday, Sikhala said, “If we want to cause pandemonium at State House right now, we know what to do. You have been agitating for it for a while… it’s coming. Give us time.”

The firebrand legislator said the Party has decided to withdraw all its interactions with ZANU PF.

Watch the video below: